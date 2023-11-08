Highest-ever score in run-chase, first Australian to score 200: Full list of records in Maxwell miracle against Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell created history on Tuesday, as he produced an innings of a lifetime against Afghanistan in a crucial 2023 World Cup match in Mumbai. With Australia staring at a colossal upset, Maxwell took centerstage and smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes, scoring an incredible 201* to take the Aussies to a thrilling three-wicket win at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Australia were reeling at 49/4 in a 292-run chase when Maxwell arrived to bat, and had further sunk to 91/7 when he was joined by captain Pat Cummins.

While the Australian skipper played the blocking game, Maxwell went gaga over the Afghan pace attack, and played his natural aggressive game to steer Australia to a memorable win. With the victory, the Aussies became the third team – after India and South Africa – to quality for the semi-finals.

Maxwell also recorded a number of feats as he scored an unbeaten double-century to guide Australia to win:

First Australian double-centurion

The Australia all-rounder recorded the country's first-ever ODI double century, making it the 11th instance of a double hundred in 50-over cricket. Maxwell's incredible innings surpassed Shane Watson's previous record of 185* against Bangladesh in 2011. Incidentally, Watson's knock also game in a World Cup match.

Highest score in a run-chase

This remarkable performance also marked the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase, as Maxwell overtook Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman's 193 against South Africa in 2021. Furthermore, Maxwell's double century outshone Charles Coventry's 194 against Bangladesh in 2009, making it the highest score ever achieved by a non-opener in ODI cricket history.

Additionally, Maxwell's 201* constituted only the third instance of a double hundred in ODI Cricket World Cups, alongside Chris Gayle's 215 for West Indies in 2015 and Martin Guptill's 237 for New Zealand in 2015.

Second-fastest double ton in ODIs

What sets Maxwell's feat apart is the incredible pace at which he reached his double ton, taking just 128 balls. This makes it the second-fastest double century in ODI history, with India's Ishan Kishan holding the record for the fastest double century in just 126 balls against Bangladesh the previous year.

Third in list of sixes

Maxwell's proficiency in hitting sixes was evident with ten sixes in the match. This impressive performance increased his total of World Cup career sixes to 33, securing his place as the third player with the most World Cup sixes, trailing Indian captain Rohit Sharma (45) and West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle (49).