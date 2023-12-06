'He's probably done this in practice': Tamim tries to make sense of Mushfiq's unusual dismissal in commentary

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 03:36 pm

Photo: Tamim Iqbal
Photo: Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal had an eventful and memorable debut in international cricket commentary during the second session of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Mirpur on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 41st over of Bangladesh's innings. Mushfiq pushed the ball back away with his gloves after defending Kyle Jamieson's back of a length delivery. 

Mushfiq nearly did it earlier in the first session, but couldn't quite resist this time.

The New Zealand players appealed for a dismissal for 'obstructing the field' which was 'handling the ball' before 2017. 

The third umpire was satisfied with the replays and Mushfiq was given out.

Tamim immediately said on commentary that Mushfiq would be in "trouble" and further added "I think it's something Mushfiq might have picked up in practice", alluding to him perhaps doing something similar, by giving the ball back to the bowler.

The former ODI captain nonetheless was disappointed with the mode of dismissal and felt it was not expected from a senior player like Mushfiq.

Mushfiq was dismissed for 35 runs and become the first Bangladesh batter to be dismissed in this fashion. 

