'He's a freak': Smith pays tribute to Stokes after crazy fifth day at Lord's

Sports

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

'He's a freak': Smith pays tribute to Stokes after crazy fifth day at Lord's

Stokes launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, smiting nine sixes and nine fours to raise hopes of a repeat of his brilliant match-winning knock against the Australians at Headingley four years ago.

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 10:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England captain Ben Stokes' swashbuckling 155 was in vain as Australia won the second Ashes test at Lord's by 43 runs on an extraordinary final day on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Stokes launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, smiting nine sixes and nine fours to raise hopes of a repeat of his brilliant match-winning knock against the Australians at Headingley four years ago.

Steven Smith, named man of the match for his first-innings century at Lord's in the second Test, paid tribute to Stokes.

"It was a bit of deja vu, for sure," he said. "He's an unbelievable player, some of the things he can pull off. He's a freak.

"I dropped him so I was glad we got him in the end. I didn't pick it up initially," Smith added.

"The way he plays, chasing totals, he gets it done. It was just an incredible knock."

Ben Duckett earlier contributed a polished 83, sharing an excellent partnership of 132 with Stokes to drag England back into the match after they had slumped to 45-4 on Saturday.

After two pulsating matches, Australia have a firm grip on the Ashes with England needing to win the remaining three games of the series to take back the urn.

"Unfortunately, just wasn't enough today," Stokes told Sky Sports. "Australia changed the plans in which they were going with me so I sort of had to change the way that I was going about it as well.

"It's a tough one to swallow getting so close and being involved in a fantastic game was awesome. We're 2-0 down but we've got three games left and we've won series, 3-0 against New Zealand 3-0 against Pakistan, so we know we can do it."

The third test at Headingley starts on Thursday.

Cricket

Ben Stokes / Steven Smith / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

11h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

12h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

13h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

4h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

2h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

7h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board