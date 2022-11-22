Herve Renard - the mastermind behind Saudi Arabia's historic win over Argentina

When discussing the decline and eventual extinction of Cambridge United from the English Football League, he is often forgotten by the club's devoted fan base. However, Herve Renard is now known as the man who orchestrated one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history to the fans of Saudi Arabia after their team beat Argentina on Tuesday.

The Argentines were the tournament's second favourites going into the game thanks to their phenomenally talented captain, Lionel Messi, who is arguably the best player of all time.

Their Qatar 2022 campaign got off to the worst possible start, as goals from Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari gave Saudi Arabia a 2-1 victory, despite a dominant first half from the Qatari team.

Seeing the Falcons play at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar was a far cry for Herve Renard, the team's manager, from his days as a coach.

Cambridge United fired him when they were in the midst of a losing streak and sitting in last place in the league. As a result of a last-place finish the following year, they were demoted.

After managing Nam Dinh in Vietnam and AS Cherbourg in France, he held several positions with national teams, primarily in Africa. And he became quite succesful there.

During that span, he became the first coach to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries - first with Zambia in 2012 and then again with Ivory Coast in 2015 - becoming a household name in the process.

Before taking over in Saudi Arabia in 2019, he was the manager of several other teams, including Zambia (2008-10), Angola (2010), Zambia (2011-13), Sochaux in France (2013-14), Ivory Coast (2014-15), Lille in France (2015).

He also took Morocco to their first World Cup finals after 20 years in 2018.