Hermoso emulates iconic Messi picture after Spain's World Cup win

Last Sunday, Spain's Jenni Hermoso imitated Lionel Messi's celebration "The Sleeping Beauty" after winning the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Spanish footballer shared a photo of herself in bed holding the World Cup trophy. This was comparable to the one Messi posted after accomplishing the same feat in December.

Her post quickly gained traction on social media, and internet users praised Messi's "unreal" effect.

The Spanish star scored three goals and contributed two assists during Spain's World Cup run.

She had the opportunity to increase her tally in the final. A handball within the box resulted in a penalty kick from the referee.

However, England goalkeeper Mary Earps turned away Hermoso's penalty. But Spain was able to maintain their one-goal advantage, thus her error was unpunished.

After the game, Hermoso broke down in tears and was spotted crying when she gave the post-game interview.