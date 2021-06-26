Herath, Prince set to join Bangladesh coaching staff

Sports

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 05:45 pm

Related News

Herath, Prince set to join Bangladesh coaching staff

Herath will replace Daniel Vettori, who was named spin coach of the team in July 2019.

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Herath, Prince set to join Bangladesh coaching staff

Former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath and South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince have been appointed as Bangladesh National Team's consultants for spin bowling and batting respectively. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the matter through a media release.

Herath will replace Daniel Vettori, who was named spin coach of the team in July 2019.

Herath will join the Bangladesh coaching team in Zimbabwe and will be in the role until the end of Bangladesh's campaign in this year's ICC Twenty20 World Cup. 

Ashwell Prince, the former Protea batter, has reached an agreement with the BCB to work with the Bangladeshi batsmen for the tour of Zimbabwe.

BCB director Akram Khan said they would consider Herath for the long term if he does well in the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. 

"If the players like him and he does well, only then we'll consider him (for the long term). But that will be decided after T20 World Cup," said Akram.

According to Akram, Prince was highly recommended by coach Russel Domingo and his profile spoke for himself. 

There were talks about appointing Jamie Siddons as a batting consultant, but Akram said it was difficult to bring him due to the Covid situation. 

"It has been really difficult to appoint international coaches due to the ongoing Covid situation. A lot of them aren't available for the long terms. That's why we appointed Herath and Prince for a couple of series. If they do well, we'll consider continuing with them," Akram added.

Herath, 43, the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets. He is an ICC/SLC Level 3 coach specializing in spin bowling.

Prince is also a Level 3 coach who has worked as the batting consultant for South Africa A and had also been the A side's interim head coach.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Rangana Herath / Ashwell Prince

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Farmers count profits selling fancy pigeons

TBS Stories: Farmers count profits selling fancy pigeons

2h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 