'Her prayers are always with me': Rehan Ahmed pens emotional letter to mother after historic debut

Sports

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 06:31 pm

On Monday in Karachi, Ahmed became the youngest debutant in the history of the game to get a five-wicket haul after picking up seven wickets against the hosts.

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 06:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After making an outstanding debut in the third Test against Pakistan, England spinner Rehan Ahmed wrote a heartfelt letter to his mother in which he expressed his eternal gratitude to her.

On Monday in Karachi, Ahmed became the youngest debutant in the history of the game to get a five-wicket haul after picking up seven wickets against the hosts.

The 18-year-old accomplished the feat during the second innings, which set England's target in Karachi at 167.

As they continued their comeback in the format under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England went on to win the Test on Tuesday and sweep Pakistan in the series.

Ahmed, who was chosen as the game's bowler of the match, used social media to send a touching message to his mother, who wasn't there to see him make his debut.

"I can't put into words how I feel. Without my mothers prayers, I would never have got to this stage. 

I'm forever grateful to my mum, who unfortunately wasn't able to be here with me. However, her prayers are always with me regardless," he wrote. 

"I won't forget that cap presentation. That experience itself was incredible. His Dad was so emotional and proud and I'm sure his Mum would be incredibly proud back home as well," said his captain Stokes.

