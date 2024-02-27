Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Former Bermuda and Glamorgan batter David Hemp has been appointed as the batting coach of Bangladesh Men's cricket team while former New Zealand all-rounder Andre Adams has been named as the bowling coach.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revamped its coaching staff, appointing David Hemp as batting coach and Andre Adams as bowling coach for the Bangladesh national men's team.

Both coaches join the team with impressive backgrounds and a wealth of international experience.

Hemp, who previously served as BCB's high performance (HP) head coach since May 2023, brings extensive coaching experience to the role. He also toured with the national team as batting coach in New Zealand last year.

Hemp boasts an ECB Level 4 coaching certification and a prolific, first-class career as a batter. He previously coached the Pakistan women's national team and held positions with the Victoria State women's team and the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League.

Adams, a former New Zealand all-rounder, joins Bangladesh after serving as bowling coach for the New Zealand White Ferns. His decade-long coaching career includes stints with the New Zealand Black Caps and as Australia's assistant coach in their 2022–23 series against South Africa. Adams' expertise extends to his time as head bowling coach of the New South Wales Blues in the Australian Sheffield Shield.

Both coaches will commence their two-year contracts with the Bangladesh team in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, starting early in March in Sylhet.

David Henp / Andre Adams / Bangladesh Cricket Team

