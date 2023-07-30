'Hell of a career': Australia's Todd Murphy on Broad

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy paid tribute to Broad after Saturday's close.

"What you admire about a guy like that is that he charges in no matter what the conditions are and he fights all day and I think that's all you can ask from a cricketer and his record is unbelievable," he said.

"He's had a hell of a career"

Broad was also once an impressive lower-order batsman, making 169 against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010.

But he has never been quite the same with the bat since having his nose broken by a bouncer from India's Varun Aaron four years later.

At stumps on Saturday Broad was batting alongside Anderson, the only non-spinner to have taken more Test wickets than his longstanding team-mate, with 690.

Although several years older than Broad, the Lancashire swing bowler -- 41 on Sunday -- has insisted he has no plans to retire.