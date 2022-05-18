Heat causes havoc at Chattogram as umpire Richard Kettleborough forced to leave field during 1st Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:01 pm

Related News

Heat causes havoc at Chattogram as umpire Richard Kettleborough forced to leave field during 1st Test

The players took a drink break following the incident and were seen having drinks under giant umbrellas, owing to the hot weather in the city.

Hindustan Times
18 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:01 pm
Heat causes havoc at Chattogram as umpire Richard Kettleborough forced to leave field during 1st Test

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka temporarily came to a halt on Wednesday when umpire Richard Kettleborough had to leave the field due to illness. The scorching heat in Chattogram – the venue of the first Test – had an effect on the proceedings as Kettleborough left the field ahead of the 139th over of the game. TV umpire Joe Wilson replaced the English umpire on the field.

The players took a drink break following the incident and were seen having drinks under giant umbrellas, owing to the hot weather in the city.

Earlier, Bangladesh began Day 3 on 318/3, only 79 runs behind Sri Lanka's total of 397. Tamim Iqbal slammed a century (133) before he retired during the innings due to cramps on Day 2, while Liton Das also reached a half-century (88), propelling Bangladesh into lead alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, who is also nearing a century.

Rahim also became the first Bangladesh batter to reach 5,000 Test runs during his innings in Chattogram. He was 15 runs short of the 5,000-run milestone when play resumed and hit the mark, in his 81st test match, with two runs to fine leg off pace bowler Asitha Fernando.

Earlier, the Bangladesh batting coach was impressed with the side's display after Day 2 of the game.

"It is confidence, understanding what their game plan is. They executed it beautifully," Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons had said.

"If you noted, there was no big shots in the air, apart from Liton a couple of times. Everyone was super disciplined."

Bangladesh have never beaten Sri Lanka in a Test series, and the side, captained by Mominul Haque in the ongoing series, will be aiming to break the streak.

Cricket

BD vs SL / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

7h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

8h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

2h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

8h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists