Heartbreak for Tigresses as they fall short by four runs against Windies in the Women's World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
18 March, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 11:25 am

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

In an epic seesaw battle between Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women, it was the more experienced Windies that held their nerve to win by four runs in the ICC Women's World Cup match at Mount Maunganui on Friday. 

With eight needed off the last over, Windies captain Stefanie Taylor did the job for her side to give them their third win of the tournament from five games and take them up to third in the points table.

Bangladesh will feel bitterly disappointed after winning the toss and bowling first and having the Windies reeling at 70-7 in the 36th over. 

From there, the Windies women managed 140-8 in their 50 overs thanks, especially to Shemaine Campbelle's unbeaten innings of 53 from 107 balls.

With the momentum of having won their first-ever World Cup match on their side, the Tigresses look well on course to chase down the total when they were 60-2 in the 22nd over.

But once their in-form batter Fargana Haque Pinky was dismissed for 23, they suffered a mini-collapse and lost two more wickets on 60. 

There was some late resistance from the lower order - Salma Khatun with 23 and Nahida Akter with 25 not out - but regular wickets kept tumbling as Windies piled on the pressure. 

All-rounder Hayley Matthews was the star of the show with the ball and the player of the match for taking 4-15 in her 10 overs and she was ably supported by leg-spinner Afy Fletcher who took 3-29 in her 10 overs.

This loss means Bangladesh are 7th in the table with one win from four games and they next face India on 22nd March. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / ICC Women's World Cup

