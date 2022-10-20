Heartbreak for Namibia as UAE hold their nerves and register first-ever win in T20 WC

David Wiese almost scripted a comeback for the ages but fell narrowly short as UAE's Muhammad Waseem bowled an exemplary final over to win his side their first-ever match in T20 World Cups. Namibia, who made the Super 12s last time around, failed to qualify this time around having lost the games against Netherlands and the UAE.

Chasing a middling target of 148, Namibia were down and out 69 for seven in the 13th over. But the experienced Wiese and Ruben Trumpelmann stitched together an almost match-winning stand of 70 off 44.

It all came down to the last over as Namibia needed 14 to win as well as make the second round. But part-timer Waseem held his nerves and landed his yorkers to perfection to deny Namibia a win. Wiese went for an extravagant shot over long-on but holed out to Alishan Sharafu, breaking the hearts of Namibia fans. Wiese made 55 off 36. Namibia fell seven runs short in the end.

Waseem, who bowled that match-winning over, also starred with the bat. He top-scored with 50 off 41. His captain CP Rizwan (43* off 29) and Basil Hameed (25* off 14) provided the much-needed impetus to take UAE to 148 for three.

A loss for Namibia means that Sri Lanka have qualified as the group champions and will join Group 1 of the Super 12s. On the other hand, Netherlands will be part of Group 2 and will play their first game against Bangladesh in the main round.