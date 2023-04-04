‘The heart wants 500-600 wickets’

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:02 pm

Taijul is now on 171 Test wickets, only behind his captain Shakib Al Hasan's tally of 231 for the Tigers and his bowling average of (32.6) is almost similar to that of Shakib (31.2). 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Taijul Islam has been Bangladesh's best Test spinner for a while and once again he proved his worth by taking a five-for in the one-off Test against Ireland. It was the left-arm spinner's 11th five-wicket haul in 41 Tests for the Tigers.

Taijul is now on 171 Test wickets, only behind his captain Shakib Al Hasan's tally of 231 for the Tigers, and his bowling average of (32.6) is almost similar to that of Shakib (31.2). 

The Mirpur pitch didn't quite behave the way it always does. The pitch held a green tinge, encouraging Bangladesh to field three fast bowlers, a rare occasion in a home Test. But Taijul was in his element again. 

"It feels good to get a fifer," said Taijul. "On this wicket, it was difficult for someone to get five wickets."

Taijul, 31, would like to play for a few more years and reach more milestones. 

"The heart wants 500-600 wickets. I am not old yet (laughs)."

Taijul remarked that playing on these surfaces would help Bangladesh in Tests away from home.

"If we continue to play on these wickets, it will help us in the future away from home. Line and length are the most important things here. There was no turn on offer. There was bounce. So pace variation was very important."

