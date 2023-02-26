'To hear this after scoring 15,000 international runs is unfortunate'

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is set to return to international cricket after seven months, having missed the India ODIs at home owing to injury. The southpaw scored a hundred in a warm-up game ahead of the series against India but picked up a groin injury in the same match. He was ruled out of the ODI series and couldn't play the Tests either.

Tamim returned to action with the BPL but injury cut his tournament short. Known as one of the country's greatest players, Tamim's courage has been questioned, much to the disappointment of the ODI skipper.

Tamim was told in the pre-series press conference that there have been suggestions that he gets injured before big series or tournaments.

A disappointed Tamim said, "To hear this after scoring 15,000 international runs is very disappointing and unfortunate. I think I've played 90% of the team's matches. No player wants to miss a single game. It's unfortunate. I don't have anything more to say."

"The England series is a big one. Then why am I playing? Their pace attack is great. Then why am I playing?"

Tamim has indeed played close to 90% (87%) of the Tests and ODIs featuring Bangladesh since his debut. Out of 258 ODIs during this period, Tamim has played in 231 of them. The left-handed batter appeared in 69 Tests out of 87 since his debut. Tamim played in 74 out of 94 T20Is up until his retirement.