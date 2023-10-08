Head-less Australia bat first as India miss Gill

Sports

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:26 pm

Related News

Head-less Australia bat first as India miss Gill

The Chepauk, a venue that has witnessed a number of classic games, is set to ink a fresh chapter in the epic rivalry between India and Australia, and provided the weather allows, fans could be in for a banger of a contest that lives up to the Sunday blockbuster billing.

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:26 pm
Head-less Australia bat first as India miss Gill

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as his side and hosts India start off their 2023 World Cup campaigns.

The Chepauk, a venue that has witnessed a number of classic games, is set to ink a fresh chapter in the epic rivalry between India and Australia, and provided the weather allows, fans could be in for a banger of a contest that lives up to the Sunday blockbuster billing.

The Australian captain confirmed that there is no Travis Head.

"We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. Sun is out, good opportunity to bat," he said. Cummins further said that the team is in a good spot considering the number of matches they have played in the last few weeks. Apart from head, Josh Inglis also misses out."

Shubhman Gill misses out for India due to dengue. 
"Unfortunately he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit said at the toss.

"The conditions are there for the bowlers and the ball will turn as the game goes on, you need to understand what line and lengths to bowl and adjust accordingly. We played a lot of cricket before that, we played two good series before the warm-up games, we have covered all bases."

On paper, neither team starts favourites. Sure enough, India defeated a depleted Australian team in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series 10 days ago, but the moment Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc returned for the dead-rubber, the Aussies appeared a different team altogether.

Still, India may just hold the edge, albeit by just that much. With their top players back from injuries, the Men in Blue have once again become a force to reckon with, clinching the Asia Cup and reasserting their dominance just before the World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah is making the new ball swing like a frisbee, KL Rahul has found his second coming in the middle order, Shreyas Iyer has scored a century on return and Kuldeep Yadav is riding on a high of a newly rediscovered confidence.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

5h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

5h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

18h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

19h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

20h | TBS Economy