Head joins elite World Cup final hundred club
Head's hundred was also the third by an Australian in a World Cup final following match-winning efforts of 140 not out by Ricky Ponting in 2003 and Adam Gilchrist's 149 four years later.
Australia's Travis Head became just the seventh batsman to score a hundred in a World Cup final when he achieved the feat against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The opener's 137 sealed a record-extending sixth World Cup title for his side in a comprehensive six-wicket defeat of an India team who had won all 10 of their previous games at the tournament.
Below AFP Sport lists all the hundreds scored in a World Cup final.
Hundreds in a World Cup final (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, year):
149 Adam Gilchrist, Australia v Sri Lanka, Bridgetown, 2007
140 no Ricky Ponting, Australia v India, Johannesburg, 2003
138 no Vivian Richards, West Indies v England, Lord's, 1979
137 Travis Head Australia v India, Ahmedabad 2023
107 no Aravinda de Silva, Sri Lanka v Australia, Lahore, 1996
103 no Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka v India, Mumbai 2011
102 Clive Lloyd, West Indies v England, Lord's 1975
Notes:
no = not out
Jaywardene's century is the only World Cup final hundred to have been made in a losing cause