Head joins elite World Cup final hundred club

Australia's Travis Head became just the seventh batsman to score a hundred in a World Cup final when he achieved the feat against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The opener's 137 sealed a record-extending sixth World Cup title for his side in a comprehensive six-wicket defeat of an India team who had won all 10 of their previous games at the tournament.

Head's hundred was also the third by an Australian in a World Cup final following match-winning efforts of 140 not out by Ricky Ponting in 2003 and Adam Gilchrist's 149 four years later.

Below AFP Sport lists all the hundreds scored in a World Cup final.

 

Hundreds in a World Cup final (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, year):

 

149     Adam Gilchrist,      Australia v Sri Lanka, Bridgetown,   2007

140 no  Ricky Ponting,       Australia v India,     Johannesburg, 2003

138 no  Vivian Richards,     West Indies v England, Lord's,       1979

137     Travis Head          Australia v India,     Ahmedabad     2023

107 no  Aravinda de Silva,   Sri Lanka v Australia, Lahore,       1996

103 no  Mahela Jayawardene,  Sri Lanka v India,     Mumbai        2011

102     Clive Lloyd,         West Indies v England, Lord's        1975

 

Notes:

no = not out

Jaywardene's century is the only World Cup final hundred to have been made in a losing cause

