Head hits fifty, Australia in control in World Cup final against India

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 08:45 pm

Left-handed Head had to watch as Australia, bidding for a record-extending sixth World Cup title, slumped to 47-3 chasing a target of 241.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Travis Head completed a fifty in the World Cup final as the opener looked to anchor Australia's run-chase against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Left-handed Head had to watch as Australia, bidding for a record-extending sixth World Cup title, slumped to 47-3 chasing a target of 241.

But Head held firm with a 58-ball fifty, including six fours and a six, to leave Australia 111-3 in the 22nd over.

It was the 29-year-old's second successive half-century following his valuable 62 in a tense three-wicket semi-final win over South Africa.

