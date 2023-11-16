Head double strike puts South Africa in trouble in World Cup semi-final

South Africa were looking to rebuild after Australia's Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ripped through their top-order with two wickets each in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

The Proteas reached 111-4 in 30 overs with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller batting in their attempt to stabilise the innings at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. But Travis Head struck in his first over twice to send back Klaasen and Marco Jansen.

South Africa elected to bat first but were reduced to 24-4 before rain then interrupted play for 45 minutes with the total having moved on to 44-4.

The winners will take on undefeated hosts India, who knocked out New Zealand in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.