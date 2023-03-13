'He was coughing...': Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's 'illness' during century

There were concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's health after his wife Anushka Sharma posted about the India star batting 'through sickness' on Day 4 of the India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad.

It was shortly after Kohli had gotten out for 186 that Anushka took to Instagram to caption her story "Playing through sickness with his composure. Inspiring me always."

The post created a storm on social media with people worried that something was wrong with Kohli, more so after the former India captain had played a sedate knock en route to his first Test century after three years.

After stumps, India all-rounder Axar Patel was asked about Kohli's health, to which he replied: "I don't know. The way he was running between the wickets, it didn't look like he was sick. In such hot weather, he forged such a great partnership and ran so well. It was fun batting with him."

The reports of Kohli being ill were a bit off given he was always on the field.

He returned to take his position in the slip cordon and fielded throughout the fifth day, indicating that all was well with Kohli.

The question was then asked to captain Rohit Sharma shortly after the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 ended in a draw making India victorious with a 2-1 result.

"I don't think he is sick; he was just coughing a little bit, but I don't think it's that bad health-wise," he said during the press conference.