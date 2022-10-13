'He played a shot and got out, that's intent': Sridharan Sriram impressed with Soumya

Sports

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

'He played a shot and got out, that's intent': Sridharan Sriram impressed with Soumya

Soumya is not in the 15-man squad for the World Cup but he might just make his way into the squad as the likes of Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto failed in the opening position. 

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 06:37 pm
Photo: NZC/YouTube
Photo: NZC/YouTube

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan told the broadcasters that he is "very clear" about the squad they are going to play in the T20 World Cup. Technical consultant Sridharan Sriram echoed the captain in the post-match press conference, saying that he, Shakib and the team director Khaled Mahmud are on the "same page" about the selections.

"We are very clear about the best team we want to play," said Sriram. "I think the captain, myself and the director are on the same page. We have two or three combinations in mind. Given the conditions, we will adapt accordingly."

Sriram has been talking about the importance of intent and impact over runs since he took charge. The consultant said that he was impressed with Soumya Sarkar's intent although the left-hander could not score more than four on Thursday. 

"He played a shot and got out. That's intent. I think he was selfless. He played for the team. We only got 6-7 runs in the first two overs. He wanted to force the pace, but got out. It happens," he said. 

"He played a good knock at No. 3 in the last game. I think there are good signs. We need to instill confidence in players like him," Sriram added.

Soumya is not in the 15-man squad for the World Cup but he might just make his way into the squad as the likes of Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto failed in the opening position. 

"We have two more days. There'll definitely be discussions [about possible changes]. We are open to changes. We know what we want, so we will let you know in a couple of days," the technical consultant concluded. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Soumya Sarker / Sridharan Sriram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

9h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

9h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

11h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

37m | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

47m | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

5h | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'