'He played a shot and got out, that's intent': Sridharan Sriram impressed with Soumya

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan told the broadcasters that he is "very clear" about the squad they are going to play in the T20 World Cup. Technical consultant Sridharan Sriram echoed the captain in the post-match press conference, saying that he, Shakib and the team director Khaled Mahmud are on the "same page" about the selections.

"We are very clear about the best team we want to play," said Sriram. "I think the captain, myself and the director are on the same page. We have two or three combinations in mind. Given the conditions, we will adapt accordingly."

Sriram has been talking about the importance of intent and impact over runs since he took charge. The consultant said that he was impressed with Soumya Sarkar's intent although the left-hander could not score more than four on Thursday.

"He played a shot and got out. That's intent. I think he was selfless. He played for the team. We only got 6-7 runs in the first two overs. He wanted to force the pace, but got out. It happens," he said.

"He played a good knock at No. 3 in the last game. I think there are good signs. We need to instill confidence in players like him," Sriram added.

Soumya is not in the 15-man squad for the World Cup but he might just make his way into the squad as the likes of Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto failed in the opening position.

"We have two more days. There'll definitely be discussions [about possible changes]. We are open to changes. We know what we want, so we will let you know in a couple of days," the technical consultant concluded.