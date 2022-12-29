'He has the perfect body, he’s so sexy': Pep Guardiola addresses Kalvin Phillips' current physical condition

Sports

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 12:47 pm

Related News

'He has the perfect body, he’s so sexy': Pep Guardiola addresses Kalvin Phillips' current physical condition

Phillips was recalled to the City bench on Wednesday night for the club's trip to his former side Leeds United, a sign that Guardiola's anger at his situation had somewhat abated. 

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 12:47 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked that Kalvin Phillips has the 'perfect body' after he dropped him from the squad and first team training last week after he returned from the World Cup overweight. 

Phillips was recalled to the City bench on Wednesday night for the club's trip to his former side Leeds United, a sign that Guardiola's anger at his situation had somewhat abated. 

"He's not injured - he arrived overweight," Guardiola said last week. "I don't know [why]. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play."

Asked about the possibility of Phillips appearing this weekend for City in their clash with Everton, Guardiola cracked the joke before offering a rather more serious assessment of what he needs to do to be of use to the side.

"He has the perfect body now, so sexy," Guardiola said. "We will see for the weekend."

"He has spent the first part of the season out with surgery to arrive for the World Cup - and did everything to get to the World Cup."

"It's not just about just being fit you also have to understand what we want to do, the movements etc."

"So that means, as quick as possible, because Rodri cannot play all the games, so as quick as possible he he will play."

"But I'm happy that yesterday for example Kalvin trained really well and sooner or later he will play."

Having joined the Etihad in July 2022, the ex-Leeds midfielder has endured a torrid start to his career at the reigning Premier League champions. 

Phillips has made just four appearances for his new club so far in 2022-23, having struggled with injury on a regular basis. 

He missed 11 games as a result of a shoulder injury which had initially left his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad in peril, but he managed to recover in time to make the final 26-man squad. 

Only three players have played more minutes than Rodri in City's squad so far this season, with Guardiola seemingly keen to be able to offer the Spaniard some sort of respite sooner rather than later with a packed schedule ahead. 

Questions have been raised over Guardiola's man management with Phillips, however. Alan Shearer questioned the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

It comes after Richard Keys had said Guardiola's decision to go public might have 'exposed Phillips to ridicule'.

"I was surprised," Shearer said as part of Amazon's coverage of City's clash with Leeds on Wednesday night. "I don't know why he said it - I'm guessing there must have been a reason." 

"Maybe embarrass him to a certain extent - has he been disappointed in his attitude? Whether he's firing something back at him." 

"It hasn't gone as well as one would hope - whether that be for injury or some other reason. There must be a reason."

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city / Kalvin Phillips

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

5h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

3h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

17h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

15h | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh