'He hadn't eaten lunch for a year': The heart-touching story of Mumbai Indians' Kumar Kartikeya

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 06:24 pm

Related News

'He hadn't eaten lunch for a year': The heart-touching story of Mumbai Indians' Kumar Kartikeya

He used to work at night, managed to find a shared lodging facility nearby, and would often walk to the academy in the morning in a bid to save INR 10 for a pack of biscuit.

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 06:24 pm
&#039;He hadn&#039;t eaten lunch for a year&#039;: The heart-touching story of Mumbai Indians&#039; Kumar Kartikeya

"I am a mystery bowler" - that is all he had to say when asked about himself during his debut IPL performance against Mumbai Indians. It was only two days before that game, Kumar Kartikeya Singh had replaced an injured Arshad Khan and was immediately handed his debut cap. Categorically a left-arm orthodox spinner, Kumar Kartikeya, can also dish out leg-breaks, wrong'uns, fingerspin and even the carrom ball. However, according to his childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj, Kumar Kartikeya had particularly trained hard to learn the art of wristspin to be successful in T20s, but also revealed the struggles endured by Mumbai Indians youngster. 

The obsession to master the art landed the 15-year-old cricketer at Bharadwaj's academy in Delhi, who offered him a trial despite Kumar Kartikeya revealing that he would not be able to pay the fees. "His action was so smooth," Bharadwaj told ESPNcricinfo. "His use of fingers imparted action on the ball." But his struggle didn't end there.

He still had to take care of his fooding. He picked up the work of a labourer in Ghaziabad, which was almost 80km away from the academy. He used to work at night, managed to find a shared lodging facility nearby, and would often walk to the academy in the morning in a bid to save INR 10 for a pack of biscuit.

Bharadwaj then offered him an on-site accommodation where he was given food cooked at the academy. "When the cook gave him lunch, Kartikeya began to cry: he hadn't eaten lunch for a year," Bharadwaj, better known as the childhood coach of Gautam Gambhir recalled.

Kartikeya's progress began, but he failed to make the Delhi team and hence Bharadwaj sent him to his friend and secretary of Shahdol Cricket Association Ajay Dwivedi in Madhya Pradesh and soon was picked in the state team. Bharadwaj later opened his new academy in Bhopal and Karthikeya had a new home, and it was there that he learned the art of wristspin.

"Whenever he is free, he starts bowling in the nets," Bharadwaj said. "Many a time he comes back from matches in Indore late in the night and gets the lights on and spends the next two-three hours in the nets. His obsession has only grown in the last nine years."

It was the same obsession that landed him an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians and subsequently a debut cap as well, where he dismissed Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in his very first over of IPL.

Cricket

Mumbai Indians / Indian Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

9h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

11h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

1d | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

8h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

8h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

21h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes