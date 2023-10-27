'He didn't break any rule': Taskin reckons Shakib's World Cup break should be 'appreciated'

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 02:58 pm

Many questioned Shakib's sense of responsibility after the act but fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, ahead of Bangladesh's match against the Netherlands, said he doesn’t see any problem in it.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was heavily criticised for returning to the country in the middle of the ongoing World Cup, so much so that he was booed while walking out of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after a lengthy net session with his childhood coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. 

Many questioned Shakib's sense of responsibility after the act but fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, ahead of Bangladesh's match against the Netherlands, said he doesn't see any problem in it.

"It didn't influence the team [in a negative way]. We had a good time when he returned. Actually he went [back to the team] for his improvement. He was not doing well by his standards," Taskin said in the post-match press conference. 

"He went back for some specific drills so that he could do better. We should appreciate that. He spoke to the BCB and then flew to the country. He joined us in the official practice session. It didn't affect our team," he added.

Shakib rejoined the squad in Kolkata on Thursday ahead of Bangladesh's clash against the Dutch scheduled to be held on Saturday. Taskin said Shakib did everything by the book.

"Shakib told the management that he needed to work on his batting. It was a rest day and Bangladesh is not far from Kolkata. The coach and management said it was fine and then he went. He didn't break any rules," Taskin said.

Shakib's break was appreciated by the team according to the pacer. "He did batting practice there for four hours and returned [to Kolkata] the next day. His batting is important for the team and so he is desperate to do well. I hope that we'll start afresh and do well in the next four matches. We are now thinking about the next match only."

 

