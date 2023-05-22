Hazlewood deemed fit for WTC final, Ashes after injury scare

Sports

Reuters
22 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

Hazlewood deemed fit for WTC final, Ashes after injury scare

Hazlewood returned to Australia after reporting "minor side soreness" following his most recent IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore two weeks ago, Cricket Australia said.

Reuters
22 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 09:49 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is expected to be fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the Ashes despite cutting his Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign short.

Hazlewood returned to Australia after reporting "minor side soreness" following his most recent IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore two weeks ago, Cricket Australia said.

The governing body said Hazlewood had returned to "high intensity bowling" after a brief and precautionary rest period.

He would continue to increase his bowling workloads in preparation for the WTC final and the Ashes series against England, CA said in a statement.

"Hazlewood is considered fit and available for the WTC and Ashes series."

Hazlewood has battled injuries over the past 18 months and had a four-month layoff from bowling to recover from an Achilles problem sustained in the Sydney test in January.

The WTC final starts on June 7 at The Oval in London, with the Ashes kicking off at Edgbaston from June 16.

England have had their own injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the entire series and fellow quick James Anderson sidelined with a groin strain.

Paceman Ollie Robinson is also under an injury cloud after suffering an ankle problem for county side Sussex over the weekend.

Australia hold the Ashes after retaining the urn with a 4-0 win over England at home in 2021-22.

Cricket

Josh Hazlewood / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

7h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

7h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

9h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

9h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities