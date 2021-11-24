'Hazard still wants to succeed at Real Madrid': Courtois

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 06:22 pm

Related News

'Hazard still wants to succeed at Real Madrid': Courtois

"I have known Eden for a long time and know that his dream was to play for Real Madrid. It's a shame it hasn't worked out yet as everyone would like it to," Courtois said.

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 06:22 pm
Eden Hazard in his Real Madrid presentation; Image: Reuters
Eden Hazard in his Real Madrid presentation; Image: Reuters

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said forward Eden Hazard still wants to succeed at the club despite being hampered by injuries and poor form since arriving in 2019.

Belgium international Hazard, 30, joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for a reported 120 million euros ($134.94 million). He scored four goals in 21 appearances in all competitions last season but has yet to find the net this campaign, having played 11 times so far.

Hazard has not started a game since their shock 2-1 Champions League home loss to Sheriff Tiraspol in September and was not included in the squad for Wednesday's return match in Moldova.

"I have known Eden for a long time and know that his dream was to play for Real Madrid. It's a shame it hasn't worked out yet as everyone would like it to," Courtois said.

"I can see that he has got the desire, joy and he wants to help the team. He is looking to improve. It's not easy to take back your best form when you haven't played for the last two and a half years.

"He has showed in his entire career he is one of the best players in the world. He hasn't been able to show it lately, but that talent is not gone and I am sure he will get back, so we cannot kill him believing he is an average player because he is not."

Real Madrid top Champions League Group D with nine points from four games, two points ahead of Inter Milan with Sheriff a point further back in third.

Football

Eden Hazard / Thiabaut Courtois / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’