'Hats off to him': Fakhar Zaman praised for ‘remarkable’ sportsmanship during India-Pakistan clash

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 11:05 am

Fakhar Zaman may have failed to make an impact with the bat, but his gesture has surely won many hearts online in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan. The left-handed batter fell for 10 off 6 balls as Pakistan were reduced to 43/2 after the powerplay overs. He was removed by Avesh Khan in the second last delivery of the sixth over, as he was caught behind while trying to guide a short delivery by the pacer over the point fielder. 

What made it remarkable was the sportsmanship spirit shown by Fakhar, who decided to walk when it seemed that the edge had eluded both the fielders and umpire.

As Fakhar walked back to the dressing room, his gesture surprised both the Indian fielders and Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, in the dugout. While Avesh and Karthik made gestures that they didn't hear any noise, Babar looked completely speechless at the batter's gesture. His partner Mohammad Rizwan too went up and spoke to him as he continued walking back to the dugout.

His display of sportsmanship was commended on social media as well.

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir praised not only Fakhar's decision to walk, but also that he had done so in such an important game. "Hats off to Fakhar Zaman for walking off after a nick in a loud stadium when no one heard it. How many would do that specially in such a high profile game?"

Many fans took to Twitter and hailed Fakhar's gesture, calling it a "class act". 

 

India won the contest by beating Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over thriller. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 4/26 and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets, India's chase did not begin in the best way as KL Rahul played on and was dismissed for a golden duck. Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma added a 49-run partnership for the second wicket but both were dismissed in a span of three runs.

Suryakumar Yadav was out for a run-a-ball 18 before Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the innings with a 52-run stand. Jadeja scored 35 off 29 balls but it was Hardik's heroics with the bat that got India home. Hardik remained unbeaten on 33 off 18 balls, smashing smoked four fours to go with a six that won India the match.

 

Fakhar Zaman / Pakistan Cricket Team / India VS Pakistan / ICC Fairplay

