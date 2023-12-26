Hathurusingha ‘very happy’ with Soumya's performance in New Zealand

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is very happy with the way all-rounder Soumya Sarkar has performed in the ongoing New Zealand white-ball series thus far. An out-of-the-box pick, Soumya blasted an epic 169 in the second ODI and picked up three wickets in the third ODI in which Bangladesh beat New Zealand to create history.

"I'm very happy with the way he [Soumya] performed. I always knew he is capable of playing well because he has shown it before when I was here," Hathurusingha told reporters ahead of the T20I series.

After a stellar ODI series, Soumya is likely to make a comeback in the T20 fold although Bangladesh have a packed top-order with the pair of Rony Talukdar and Litton Das doing well in the past.

"We all say that class is permanent. Form is affected by many things, especially by what's going through your head. The clearer you are, the more you understand your role, the more comfortable you are with your environment the more you can maximise your potential."

"If he is in a good head space, there is no reason why he can't perform in the T20 matches," he stated.