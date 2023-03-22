Hathurusingha to Shakib: 'You would've scored 10-12 thousand ODI runs if you'd played elsewhere'

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reached the milestone of 7000 ODI runs during the first ODI against Ireland in Chattogram on Saturday. He also became only the third cricketer after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi to achieve the double of 7000 runs and 300 wickets in this format.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha heaped praise on the seasoned campaigner in a dressing room speech. In the video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in their official Facebook page, Hathurusingha was seen handing over a plaque to Shakib.

In a stunning take, Hathurusingha remarked that Shakib would have scored 10-12 thousand ODI runs had he played most of his matches in countries like India, Australia and England.

"Shakib, I know playing in Bangladesh most of the time, and earlier, playing against other teams who had better bowling attacks - not now - at least not for the last five to six years, but maybe when you were starting, it's not easy," the head coach said.

"The other thing is, it's not easy to score a lot of runs here. If you were playing in India, Australia and England, you would have scored 10-12 thousand runs. It's a great achievement. Well done," he added.

Shakib scored a magnificent match-winning 93 in the first ODI. He didn't do well with the bat in the second match on Monday and could not get a chance to roll his arm over as it was abandoned owing to heavy rain after the first innings.