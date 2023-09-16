Hathurusingha sees Tanzim as vital to Bangladesh’s World Cup lineup

Sports

UNB
16 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 03:35 pm

Hathurusingha sees Tanzim as vital to Bangladesh’s World Cup lineup

UNB
16 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 03:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Making a noteworthy debut against India in the Asia Cup, right-arm pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib exhibited commendable prowess. He swiftly clinched two key wickets at the onset of the innings and subsequently held fort, defending a mere 12 runs in the final over to secure a resounding victory for Bangladesh.

This triumphant performance left an indelible mark on Bangladesh's head coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, who now envisions Tanzim as a crucial asset for the impending World Cup, set to unfold later this year in India.

In the World Cup, Bangladesh will be without the services of pacer Ebadot Hossain, as he fell prey to a knee injury that necessitated surgical intervention. He faces a lengthy recovery period before resuming his cricketing pursuits.

In light of this void, Chandika sees Tanzim as a highly promising option to step into the breach.

"Tanzim has made a compelling case for inclusion in the Bangladesh World Cup squad," remarked Chandika in the aftermath of the India match.

The Bangladesh coach also emphasizlsed his preference for a four-man pace attack in the World Cup, with Ebadot originally factoring into this strategic blueprint. However, given the pacer's slim chances of regaining fitness in time for the tournament, Chandika is inclined towards considering Tanzim.

"I firmly believe it would not be an erroneous decision to include him in the World Cup squad," Chandika asserted. "He has demonstrated his mettle, and his ability to bat at the late order is an added asset."

Bangladesh's upcoming challenge is a face-off against New Zealand on home turf — a final opportunity to fine-tune their World Cup roster.

