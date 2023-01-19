'Hathurusingha is more mature now, he will be good for us'

Sports

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 07:38 pm

Related News

'Hathurusingha is more mature now, he will be good for us'

The question remains whether bringing back the old coach after five years will be good for Bangladesh cricket. BCB director and former captain Khaled Mahmud feels that it will be good for Bangladesh if a more mature Hathurusinghe takes the charge. 

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 07:38 pm
&#039;Hathurusingha is more mature now, he will be good for us&#039;

Bangladesh's national cricket team is currently without a head coach. Last night, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed David Moore as the Head of Programs but the post of head coach is still empty. The BCB are almost very close in their pursuit to replace Russel Domingo though. If everything goes right, Chandika Hathurusingha is going to be named the head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team once again. 

In 2017, this Lankan coach left Bangladesh's head coach role after he allegedly had troubles with some senior cricketers. Apart from the distance with the cricketers, Hathurusingha's manner of leaving Bangladesh was not well-taken.

The question remains whether bringing back the old coach after five years will be good for Bangladesh cricket. BCB director and former captain Khaled Mahmud feels that it will be good for Bangladesh if a more mature Hathurusingha takes the charge. 

As he has experience of working with Hathurusingha, Khaled Mahmud was asked about the Lankan coach outside the Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday. When asked whether it would be good for Bangladesh to take charge of Hathurusingh, he said, "I am not sure about Hathuru. But he did work here before, it can be good for us.'

"Bangladesh has a lot of good performances under him. I believe now that he is more mature, it will be good for us. It won't be bad if he comes for a second time. He knows our culture and his experience will help us, honestly," he added. 

Apart from bringing back Hathurusingha again, BCB is keen to keep T20 technical consultant Sridharan Sriram in the coaching staff for the long term.

In the words of Khaled Mahmud, 'We in BCB think of who will be good for Bangladesh cricket. If it's Hathuru or Sriram, or whoever, or both of them, that's fine. Even three is fine. I will think about what is good for the country, and for the team. Whoever comes should be able to serve the team. It is also important to be able to coach for a long time."

Cricket

Chandika Hathurusingha / Khaled Mahmud Sujon / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

6h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

8h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

40m | TBS Entertainment
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

4h | TBS Today
NASA discovers new earth like planet

NASA discovers new earth like planet

5h | TBS World
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals