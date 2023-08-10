Hathurusingha meets with BCB selectors for Asia Cup

The BCB has just two days left to announce the Asia Cup team but they are yet to decide on their captain after Tamim Iqbal stepped down following his injury issue.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha had a meeting with the three selectors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the Asia Cup team today, the cricket operations department confirmed.

The head coach who arrived in Bangladesh yesterday, came to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today and watched the practice session of the players, who has been training individually.

Hathurusingha's son who lives in Australia also accompanied his father this time in Bangladesh and came to the practice ground to meet the players.

The BCB has just two days left to announce the Asia Cup team but they are yet to decide on their captain after Tamim Iqbal stepped down following his injury issue.

But the BCB had already shortlisted the name, choosing Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. One of them will replace Tamim Iqbal and lead the side in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

