Hathurusingha leaves NSW with desire to 'seek a coaching role internationally'

New South Wales (NSW) assistant coach Chandika Hathurusingha has called time on his role with the Blues and Sydney Thunder with a desire to 'seek a coaching role internationally' on Tuesday. Cricket NSW announced the news through a press release.

"Chandi has made a wonderful contribution to Cricket NSW, the Blues and Sydney Thunder over the last couple of years and we are sad to see him go," the NSW press release read.

"But with that in mind, we totally understand his desire to seek a coaching role internationally and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his coaching career," it added.

This all but confirms Hathurusingha's return to Bangladesh as the head coach after continuous media speculations since Russel Domingo left the role last month.

The new head coach, who will succeed Russell Domingo, will be confirmed between February 18 and February 20, said BCB president Nazmul Hassan on Monday.

"The coach will come. I don't if it is Hathuru or someone else, neither has the BCB announced it, but you will see," Papon said.

"He will definitely be in place before the England series [starting 01 March]. I won't say who it will be. He will be here by February 18-20."

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hathurasingha is the frontrunner though no name has been given.

Hathurusingha has previously coached Bangladesh (2014-17) and Sri Lanka (2017-19).

Up to 2017, Hathurusingha was the most successful coach ever to get involved in Bangladesh cricket, with ODI series victories against India, Pakistan and South Africa, and Test victories against Sri Lanka (away), England and Australia.

During his tenure, Bangladesh moved higher in Team Rankings and qualified for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and directly qualified for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.