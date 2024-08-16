Hathurusingha has nothing more to give Bangladesh cricket: Mohammad Rafique

As Bangladesh navigates the aftermath of its recent political shift, changes are on the horizon in various sectors, including cricket. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is no exception. Former national team cricketer, Mohammad Rafique, shares his views on the impact of the new administration, his potential involvement with the BCB, and the future of cricket in the country in an exclusive interview with The Business Standard.

The fall of the government has led to significant changes across various sectors in Bangladesh. How do you think these changes will affect the Bangladesh Cricket Board?

Whenever new individuals step into leadership roles, it's essential to give them time. They can't perform miracles overnight, so people shouldn't expect immediate progress or changes within the board. As a former player, I fully support the new leadership and believe in giving them the necessary time to implement their vision.

If you were approached for a role in the BCB, in what capacity would you like to contribute?

I'm very much a field person. If the role involves on-field duties, I'm willing to work at any level. I don't see myself in a desk job, sitting in an air-conditioned room. I want to be where the action is—whether that means working with the team in a coaching role or even assisting the groundsmen. I'm open to any position that allows me to be actively involved in the game.

How do you think cricket progressed under Najmul Hassan Papon's leadership, and what do you think hampered that progress?

I'm in the same position as the general public. I only know what has been reported in the media. The intricacies of the board's decisions and internal matters are better understood by those directly involved, like the board members and the players. However, from what I observed, there were both advancements and challenges during his tenure.

Were you ever approached by the board for any roles? Did you want to get involved in something you couldn't?

Yes, I've been approached for several projects. For instance, I worked at the academy for some time and collaborated with senior local coaches on various initiatives. However, many of these projects were abruptly shut down after just 15-20 days of work. This not only hampers progress but also negatively impacts the players and individuals involved. You can't achieve significant results in just a few weeks, especially in projects that require long-term commitment.

What do you think are the reasons behind these project shutdowns?

The decisions were made by the higher-ups. We were merely following instructions. The reasons behind the shutdowns were never explained to us. They would appoint us to a project with a plan, and then suddenly, we'd be told the project was no longer active.

Many people are concerned about the current pipeline of Bangladesh Cricket. After your generation, players like Shakib, Tamim, and Mushfiq took on the responsibility of leading the team. What are your thoughts on this?

For the pipeline to progress, we need to improve the quality and quantity of domestic tournaments. The players who are currently excelling in the national team earned their spots by performing well in domestic circuits. However, we need more tournaments and leagues to keep the players fit and in the right mindset, whether they are in the national team or not. You can't hold a tournament once every 11 months and expect good outcomes. More domestic and professional tournaments are crucial so that players understand that their hard work can earn them a place in the national team. Financial stability also plays a key role in keeping them motivated.

What are your thoughts on the current national coach, Chandika Hathurusingha? We're also seeing a pattern of many Sri Lankan individuals being hired in Bangladesh cricket. What do you think about that?

I don't know why BCB has this attraction towards Sri Lankan coaches. Regarding Hathurusingha, I know him from his time playing for Mohammedan in the Dhaka League around 1995-96, when I was the captain. In my opinion, he wasn't exceptional as a player, but that doesn't necessarily reflect his coaching abilities. However, he has already had a term as Bangladesh's coach and gave everything he had to the team back then. So, what more can we expect from him after bringing him back? A new coach with a fresh perspective could have helped the team evolve better.

In your time, the Dhaka League was a key part of player development in Bangladesh cricket. How do you view the role of local coaches and domestic tournaments in shaping the current and future generations of cricketers?

When we were playing in the Dhaka League, we had many local coaches, and we followed what they taught us. Their guidance helped us play international cricket later on. Nowadays, the number of local coaches is dwindling, but it should be the opposite. The facilities and financial stability that Bangladesh cricket enjoys now should pave the way for more development. There's more money in the game now, but the number of matches being played is too few.

How hopeful are you about the future of Bangladesh cricket under the new leadership?

I believe they can achieve great things if they are given the proper time. Good things take time. For instance, if I were put in charge of coaching a team, I couldn't improve the players overnight. If they need support, people like me, BKSP's Najmul Abedin Fahim, Khaled Mashud Pilot, Aminul Islam Bulbul, and others will fully support them to the best of our abilities.