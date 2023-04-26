Hathurusingha ahead of camp in Sylhet: 'Conditions there are similar to England'

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was the first foreign staff member to return to Bangladesh after spending holidays with his family.

The national team coaching staff left Bangladesh on 7 April after the Ireland

series even though the players were busy playing the Dhaka Premier League

(DPL).

However as the Eid holidays ended, Hathurusingha reached Bangladesh yesterday (Monday) as he would conduct a short practice camp ahead of the Tigers'

England tour.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against Ireland and it will be hosted by England, considering the inclement weather back in Ireland. The three ODIs, which will be held at Chelmsford, the venue of Essex Cricket Club, are the part of ICC ODI Super League.

Bangladesh will leave the country on 30 April for the tour. But beforehand, they will have a three-day practice camp, which will be a closed-door session in Sylhet.

The reason behind holding the camp in Sylhet is the similarity of the conditions with England where they will play Ireland.

"When we played in Sylhet, we thought the conditions are similar to those of England. I realised we needed to train there. But we are not thinking only about the English conditions," Hathurusingha said.

"We are thinking about our overall progress. We are looking to improve all the time," he added.

Hathurusingha remarked that the camp in Sylhet will aid the team ahead of their overseas Test matches.

"We have a lot of away Tests in future. That will help us improve in this format overseas."

The national players will leave Dhaka on 26 April after which they will practice from 27-29 April. They will come back to Dhaka on 29 April evening flight.