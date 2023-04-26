Hathurusingha ahead of camp in Sylhet: 'Conditions there are similar to England'

Sports

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

Hathurusingha ahead of camp in Sylhet: 'Conditions there are similar to England'

The reason behind holding the camp in Sylhet is the similarity of the conditions with England where they will play Ireland.

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 04:22 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was the first foreign staff member to return to Bangladesh after spending holidays with his family.

The national team coaching staff left Bangladesh on 7 April after the Ireland
series even though the players were busy playing the Dhaka Premier League
(DPL).

However as the Eid holidays ended, Hathurusingha reached Bangladesh yesterday (Monday) as he would conduct a short practice camp ahead of the Tigers'
England tour.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against Ireland and it will be hosted by England, considering the inclement weather back in Ireland. The three ODIs, which will be held at Chelmsford, the venue of Essex Cricket Club, are the part of ICC ODI Super League.

Bangladesh will leave the country on 30 April for the tour. But beforehand, they will have a three-day practice camp, which will be a closed-door session in Sylhet.

The reason behind holding the camp in Sylhet is the similarity of the conditions with England where they will play Ireland.

"When we played in Sylhet, we thought the conditions are similar to those of England. I realised we needed to train there. But we are not thinking only about the English conditions," Hathurusingha said.

"We are thinking about our overall progress. We are looking to improve all the time," he added.

Hathurusingha remarked that the camp in Sylhet will aid the team ahead of their overseas Test matches. 

"We have a lot of away Tests in future. That will help us improve in this format overseas."

The national players will leave Dhaka on 26 April after which they will practice from 27-29 April. They will come back to Dhaka on 29 April evening flight.

Cricket

Chandika Hathurusingha / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

2h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

4h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

3h | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

4h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

20h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt