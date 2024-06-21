Hat-trick may not spare Cummins from T20 World Cup chop

Sports

AFP
21 June, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 07:00 pm

Related News

Hat-trick may not spare Cummins from T20 World Cup chop

The veteran fast bowler became just the seventh man to claim a hattrick in the history of the tournament in the rain-hit win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

AFP
21 June, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 07:00 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pat Cummins admits that even taking the first hattrick of the T20 World Cup may not save him from the axe when Australia tackle Afghanistan in their next Super Eights clash.

The veteran fast bowler became just the seventh man to claim a hattrick in the history of the tournament in the rain-hit win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

However, Saturday's clash with Afghanistan is taking place on the spin-friendly wicket of Kingstown in St Vincent.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

That could mean Cummins, Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc might sit out the game in favour of another slow bowler.

"Yes, potentially. We've been pretty open with that, that anyone in the squad's ready to play and the bowling line-up might change at different times," said Cmmmins who has played in three of his team's five games so far.

"It's got to be adaptable. We feel like we've got all bases covered. So yeah, we'll rock up there. And I mean, the best thing of all this is I'm not captain or selector or anything, so I just turn up and have no worries."

Australia played just one frontline fast bowler in the first-round win over Scotland with Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell as Ashton Agar providing spin options.

In the victory over England, Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood all played just as they did against Bangladesh.

Starc sat out the match against Namibia with Cummins and Hazlewood getting the nod.

Cummins said he had been unaware he was on a hat-trick in the game against Bangladesh.

After removing Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan, his hat-trick ball was the first delivery of his next over when he had Towhid Hridoy caught at fine leg.

"I didn't know I was on a hat-trick. I did the previous over, I saw it come up on the screen and by the time my next over came around I totally forgot about it," said Cummins.

"So, I think Marcus Stoinis ran in from the deep, was cheering and I was like, oh yeah, forgot about that. So, yeah, nice one."

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Australia Cricket Team / Pat Cummins / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

5h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

9h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

7h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

22h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

23h | Videos
Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

1h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos