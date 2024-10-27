Hat-trick hero Tahura pays tribute to former coaches in Bangladesh's 7-1 triumph

Bangladesh's women's football team delivered a sensational performance, defeating Bhutan 7-1 in the Saff Women's Championship semifinal at Nepal's Dasharath Stadium.

The match showcased their attacking prowess as they overwhelmed their opponents, taking an early lead with Rituparna Chakma's stunning goal just seven minutes in. The momentum continued with Tahura Khatun scoring a hat trick, including a brilliant chip shot that highlighted her skill and composure.

After the victory, Tahura dedicated her Player of the Match award to her former coaches, Golam Rabbani Choton and Mofiz Uddin. "I'm delighted to dedicate my trophy to my two favorite coaches," she said, expressing her gratitude for their support throughout her career. Reflecting on her first hat trick, she added, "No one goes out on the field expecting this. From the beginning, my focus was to capitalize on opportunities and finish calmly."

Bangladesh's captain, Sabina Khatoon, also played a crucial role, contributing two goals and showcasing the team's depth and determination. With this emphatic win, the team has now secured its place in the final, poised to continue their historic run in the tournament. The victory serves as a testament to their hard work and commitment, paving the way for what they hope will be a triumphant finale