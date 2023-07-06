Hashmatullah Shahidi and Afghanistan walk the talk

Sports

AHM Nayeem
06 July, 2023, 12:20 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 12:24 am

Related News

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Afghanistan walk the talk

"We're here to win," said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi before the series. "We know Bangladesh are a good side but we are here to play well and win. We have been playing well for the last couple of years."

AHM Nayeem
06 July, 2023, 12:20 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 12:24 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Afghanistan were handed a gigantic defeat in the one-off Test by Bangladesh in Mirpur last month. To heal that wound, they needed a special performance in the ODI series opener. But it's not easy getting the better of Bangladesh in their backyard in their strongest format. But they knew very well they had enough fuel in the tank to beat them.

"We're here to win," said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi before the series. "We know Bangladesh are a good side but we are here to play well and win. We have been playing well for the last couple of years."

The confidence was evident when Afghanistan were on the field as well. When Shahidi came out to bat after the fall of the second wicket. Bangladesh planned to bounce him out. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud decided to have a short-leg. Before the second delivery of the 21st over, Hasan had Litton Das stationed at short-leg. Everyone knew a bumper was coming.

Shahidi pulled the ball hard and it went past Litton in a flash. Shahidi stamped his authority with that shot, not being afraid of what came his way. He was ready to give it back.

Bangladesh still have the upper hand in terms of head-to-head in ODIs (seven wins, five losses) even after the loss in the series opener but they have never been overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan. In T20Is, Afghanistan have the edge (six wins, three losses). 

Afghanistan were involved in an ODI series last year that could have gone either way. In the end, an epic partnership between Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the deciding factor. The script was almost the same this time around too. Tamim Iqbal got out to Fazalhaq Farooqi again and this time there was no big partnership to neutralise the collapse.

After the initial burst from Farooqi, it was the spinners' turn. Bangladesh have always found it difficult to negate the Afghanistan spinners and that's the reason why they could never dominate them in T20Is. On Wednesday, the spin trio of Afghanistan had an economy rate of 2.88 (compared to 5.21 off pace) and Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman shared five wickets among them.

They dried up the boundaries and crippled the hosts' progress. Bangladesh had a poor middle phase and there was a period between the 27th and 39th over where Bangladesh failed to score a single boundary off 75 deliveries. They went at barely three-an-over at that phase.

In a 43-over game, Afghanistan choked Bangladesh by bowling 162 dot balls which is almost 63% of the total deliveries faced. Towhid Hridoy's fifty was the only silver lining in Bangladesh's innings but the tourists were able to limit his scoring options too.

Tamim Iqbal pointed out that Bangladesh would play a lot of games against Afghanistan over the course of the next five months. After the completion of the ODI series in Chattogram, they will head to Sylhet for two T20Is. In the Asia Cup, they will play at least one game and at best three and meet each other in the all-important World Cup clash in Dharamsala.

Bangladesh have the bragging rights in ICC events, having won all against Afghanistan quite convincingly. But this time, Afghanistan have a much better line-up. There are quite a few solid and technically sound batters. They lacked a quality fast bowler for a long time but now they have a world-class one in Farooqi. The spin attack is more experienced. 

Afghanistan have shown glimpses of success in white-ball cricket but are yet to do something significant in an ICC event. This time the conditions will be familiar to many of the players because of their prior experience and they will get to face a familiar opponent in Bangladesh in the first game. Can they go the extra yard and finally beat Bangladesh in the World Cup? Only time will tell us that but Shahidi and his men will be more confident than ever.

Cricket

Hashmatullah Shahidi / Afghanistan Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

13h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

7h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

6h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake