Hasaranga ruled out as Sri Lanka name depleted squad for Asia Cup

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:59 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka have been hit by injuries to key bowlers as they named their 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2023.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is among four key Sri Lankan players who will miss the upcoming Asia Cup due to injury.

Pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are also missing from the squad due to injuries. Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan were late inclusions in the squad to replace the injured players.

Kusal Perera, returning after a hiatus of two years to the ODI squad, is still recovering from flu according to a statement from Sri Lankan Cricket and will join with the rest of the squad once he recovers.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

