Hasaranga back as Sri Lanka asked to bat first in third T20I against Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to field first in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet.

While Bangladesh are unchanged, Sri Lanka have made three changes.

Regular captain Wanindu Hasaranga returned to the XI after serving the two-match ban replacing Dilshan Madushanka.

Avishka Fernando was replaced by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the third T20I and Nuwan Thushara replaced him.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka XI: Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara