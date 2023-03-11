Hasan Mahmud wants to see 500 wickets next to his name

Having made his debut two years ago, Hasan Mahmud is now an important member of the Bangladesh national team. This right-handed pacer has earned the trust of death bowling in recent times. But Hasan's aim is much higher. During the pre-match press conference on Saturday, he said he wants to see 500 international wickets next to his name at the end of his career.

"500 wickets, definitely," Hasan answered when he was asked about where he wants to see himself when he retires.

It is difficult for a pacer to touch the 500-wicket milestone when it comes to certain formats. To be clear, the question was put to him whether he targets any specific format.

"I want to take 500 wickets in all formats combined," he clarified.

Hasan, who made his debut for the national team in 2020, did not play many matches. He has represented Bangladesh in 6 ODIs and 11 T20Is so far taking 23 wickets across the two formats.

Just two days ago, Hasan proved himself as an asset to the team in the death overs. England, at one stage on Thursday, were on the verge of putting up a big total on the board. But Hasan didn't allow the world champions to do so.

The 23-year-old pacer, who took two wickets for 26 runs in 4 overs in the first T20I against England, conceded only five runs in the 17th and 19th overs.

He got the courage to bowl against the world champion team because of his performance against India in the last T20 World Cup. "After that match against India in T20 World Cup, my fear was gone. It was a little easier for me against England for that," Hasan, who took three wickets in that Adelaide match last year, said.