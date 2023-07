Hasan, Afif back as Tigers opt to field in 2nd T20I

Like the first T20I, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to field first in the second and final match of the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh have brought back fast bowler Hasan Mahmud for Shoriful Islam. Rony Talukdar is out with a shoulder injury and Afif Hossain has replaced him.

Afghanistan have left out pacer Fareed Malik and Wafadar Momand will make his T20I debut.



Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman