This has been Bangladesh's worst World Cup in recent memory, says Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 11:36 pm

Since the 2007 edition of the tournament, Bangladesh won three matches in each of the World Cups. They still have the chance to end the ongoing tournament with three wins but Shakib feels it's already their worst tournament in recent memory.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that the ongoing tournament has been Bangladesh's worst World Cup campaign in recent memory. 

Bangladesh came into the match against the Netherlands on the back of four straight losses. The loss against the Dutch was the last nail in the coffin for Bangladesh. 

Since the 2007 edition of the tournament, Bangladesh won three matches in each of the World Cups. They still have the chance to end the ongoing tournament with three wins but Shakib feels it's already their worst tournament in recent memory. 

"Yes, you can say undoubtedly [that this has been Bangladesh's worst World Cup in recent memory]. I won't disagree," Shakib said in the post-match press conference. 

Shakib told Kass Naidoo after the match in the post-match presentation that he doesn't know what's going on in the minds of the players. In the press conference, he had no answer when he was asked about Bangladesh's lacklustre performance in the World Cup.

"I don't know why [Bangladesh are playing so badly]. If I had the answer, we would have done well. I don't have the answer," he said.

