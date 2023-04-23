Harshal closes out game for Bangalore after Maxwell, du Plessis blitz

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 08:25 pm

Related News

Harshal closes out game for Bangalore after Maxwell, du Plessis blitz

Requring 190 to win, Rajasthan lost their star opener Jos Buttler for 0 but a solid hand by Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal got their innings back on track. The pair added 98 runs for the second wicket, before Padikkal fell for 52(34) against David Willey. 

Hindustan Times
23 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 08:25 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) carried forward the winning momentum as they edged Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in the IPL 2023 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. 

Requring 190 to win, Rajasthan lost their star opener Jos Buttler for 0 but a solid hand by Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal got their innings back on track. The pair added 98 runs for the second wicket, before Padikkal fell for 52(34) against David Willey. 

Yashasvi 47(37) and Sanju Samson 22(15) were also removed shortly. Shimron Hetmyer failed to find the big hits and was run-out for 3(9), however, a late cameo by Dhruv Jurel kept Rajasthan in the hunt. 

With 20 required in the final over, Jurel only got to face the final delivery, when the match was already out of RR's hand as they managed to add 182/6 in 20 overs. 

Earlier, Rajasthan bowlers produced a tremendous fightback after being ripped apart by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Both the batters smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB piled a challenging 189/9 in 20 overs. 

The pair joined the proceedings after Trent Boult jolted the home side and reduced them to 12/2 in 2.1 overs. Unfazed with the early blows, which included the prized wicket of Virat Kohli 0(1), Maxwell and Du Plessis didn't waste time and added 127(67) runs for the third wicket. 

Yashasvi brought an end to Du Plessis' 62(39) knock with a direct hit. R Ashwin removed Maxwell for 77(44).

Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore / Rajasthan Royals / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

1d | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

2d | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

3d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

2d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

2d | TBS Entertainment
Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts