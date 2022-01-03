Harsha Bhogle delighted to see the promise in Liton finally beginning to flower

Sports

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 03:16 pm

Liton Das looked the most comfortable of Bangladeshi batters on day three of the Mount Maunganui Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand. The slash he played to get out was probably the only mistake he made in the innings of 86. This was Liton's seventh fifty-plus score in 13 innings in the last 12 months and he has been the most successful Bangladeshi batter during this period in this format.

He came out with a positive mindset after Mahmudul Hasan Joy's dismissal early in the third morning. He quickly moved into the 40s and at one stage was 41 off just 46 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter survived a hostile spell of Neil Wagner then and slowed down a bit.

Liton stayed patient and consumed 177 balls before getting out for 86. He seemed to be playing on a different pitch altogether. Renowned cricket commentator and pundit Harsha Bhogle, who has been a close follower of Bangladeshi cricket, heaped praise on Liton. 

He tweeted, "Delighted to see that the promise seen in Liton Das is beginning to flower."

Liton has scored 630 runs in 13 innings at an average of 52.3 in the last 12 months. Only Dimuth Karunaratne, Joe Root and Fawad Alam average higher than Liton (minimum 10 innings) during this period.

Cricket

Litton Kumer Das / Liton Das / New Zealand vs Bangladesh

