Harry Brook frustrated by World Cup snub

Sports

AFP
19 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Harry Brook frustrated by World Cup snub

Ben Stokes' decision to come out of one-day international retirement played a key role in Brook failing to make England's preliminary squad for the defence of their 50-over crown.

AFP
19 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England batsman Harry Brook has revealed his frustration at being left out of the squad for this year's Cricket World Cup.

Ben Stokes' decision to come out of one-day international retirement played a key role in Brook failing to make England's preliminary squad for the defence of their 50-over crown.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of England's brightest young talents, helping them to a dramatic drawn Ashes series against Australia recently.

But England's selectors left him out of a 15-man squad for their four warm-up matches with New Zealand in September.

The same group will most likely be chosen to try and retain the World Cup in India in October and November.

"Obviously it's disappointing, but I can't do anything about it now, you've just got to move on. I'm trying not to think about it anymore," Brook said after playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Lord's.

"I've not had much conversation with (coach) Matthew (Mott) or (captain) Jos (Buttler). They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time.

"He (Stokes) is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can't really complain, can I?"

While Brook has made a flying start to his Test career, he has played just three ODI matches for England.

"I feel like I'm playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team. There's always something more you could do," he said.

"I haven't had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England and, although I've played a lot of T20 cricket, I don't know I've done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect."

Cricket

Harry Brook / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country