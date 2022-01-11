Haris Rauf invents epic 'Covid-safe' celebration after getting a wicket in BBL

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 January, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 03:22 pm

Related News

Haris Rauf invents epic 'Covid-safe' celebration after getting a wicket in BBL

It is not the first instance of Rauf coming up with never-seen-before wicket celebrations. He had previously made the headlines with the throat-slashing celebration. 

Hindustan Times
11 January, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 03:22 pm
Haris Rauf invents epic &#039;Covid-safe&#039; celebration after getting a wicket in BBL

Pakistan's Haris Rauf is known for his quirky celebrations after taking a wicket and the pace tearaway caught eyes with another unique act in the Melbourne Stars jersey. The 28-year-old Rauf came up with a 'Covid-safe' celebration, where he gestured to sanitize his hands and put on a mask after taking the wicket of Kurtis Patterson.

It all happened during the third over of the Big Bash League (BBL) contest between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars. Rauf bowled a delivery that was angling away outside off stump, tempting Patterson to go for a cover drive. But the batter nicked it to the keeper Joe Clarke, which was followed by Rauf's hilarious celebration.

Rauf acted to take out sanitizer from his pocket moments after the umpire raise his finger. The Pakistan seamer then pulled out a mask and wore it, leaving his teammates and even the commentators in splits.

Rauf finished with figures of 2 for 38 in his four overs as Perth Scorchers scored 117 runs off the last 10 overs to take their total to 196/3. 

After Patterson's early departure for eight, Nick Hobson scored 46 while wicketkeeper Laurie Evans notched up 69 before getting trapped off Rauf's delivery in the 12th over. Skipper Ashton Turner then chipped in with a 26-ball 47, helping Scorchers put up an intimidating total on the scoreboard.

It is not the first instance of Rauf coming up with never-seen-before wicket celebrations. He had previously made the headlines with the throat-slashing celebration. 

Rauf gestured by motioning to slit his throat, accompanied by an aggressive gesture towards the batsman. After receiving criticism for the throat-slashing gesture being too aggressive, he had brought out the 'adaab' celebration.

Rauf, who was a part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2021 squad that made it to the semi-final, was recently in the news for sharing a picture of a signed CSK jersey from MS Dhoni that he received from the Chennai Super Kings captain.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rauf wrote, "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."

 

Cricket

Haris Rauf / Big Bash League / BBL / BBL 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

3h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Directorate of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

4h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

5h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

5h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

18h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

18h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment