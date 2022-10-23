Hardik strikes twice in same over, Pakistan 5 down

India dominated the powerplay after which Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed steadied the Pakistan innings for the rest of the first 10 overs of the innings.

Rohit Sharma won the toss, chose to bowl and his opening bowlers justified that decision.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh swung the ball around corners and the latter managed to dismiss both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for cheap.

Babar, in fact, fell off the very first ball of the match that Arshdeep bowled.

Iftikhar hit three sixes off Axar's 12th over which brought his fifty.

Iftikhar was dismissed for 51 while Shan is batting at 30. Pakistan bagged 91 for 3 after 12 overs.

They have gone from being in a strong position to being rickety once again.