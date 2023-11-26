Hardik retained by Gujarat amid reports of Mumbai move

Pandya has led Gujarat to the IPL title in their debut year in the tournament in 2021 and to the runners-up position the following year in 2022.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been retained by Gujarat Titans, thus pouring water over a rather sensational speculation around the all-rounder returning to the Mumbai Indians. 

Pandya has led Gujarat to the IPL title in their debut year in the tournament in 2021 and to the runners-up position the following year in 2022. 

Gujarat released their list of retained players towards the end of the deadline day for teams to reveal their retained players and put an end to the rumours.

Gujarat have retained most of their leading international players. They have released three foreign players - Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Dasun Shanaka. 

They have retained the likes of Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan and David Miller.

