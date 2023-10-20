Hardik Pandya to miss New Zealand game due to injury

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 02:33 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya will miss Sunday's World Cup match against New Zealand because of an injury, the Indian cricket board said on Friday.

Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during Thursday's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest," the board's secretary, Jay Shah, said in a statement. "He will be under the constant supervision of the (Board of Control for Cricket in India) medical team."

Pandya, who took five wickets for the hosts in the first three matches, will rejoin the team in Lucknow ahead of the 29 October game against defending champions England, Shah added.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Hardik Pandya / India Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

