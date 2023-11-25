Hardik Pandya likely to return to Mumbai Indians

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is in talks with five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians for a shock return in what could be the most talked about trade in the league's history. Pandya's IPL career started with MI back in 2015 and now multiple reports confirm MI are in talks with Pandya for him to return to the fold as they see a long-term captain in him. It's likely to be a cash-only trade with MI ready to shell out ₹15 crore for the star all-rounder. Confirmation of whether the deal goes through or not may come only in the final hours of the trading day deadline on Sunday.

It's as of yet unclear if that would mean Pandya playing the next IPL under Rohit Sharma for a year. Pandya has been leading the Indian team in T20Is for much of 2023 with Rohit having last played a game in the format only in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year.

Besides, for the trade to materialise, MI will have to release more than one big player to have enough funds available – they are sitting with merely ₹5,00,000 currently. Pandya's worth is ₹15 crore and that may force the Mumbai franchise to release a player like Ishan Kishan ( ₹15.25) or even Jofra Archer ( ₹8 crore) if his return to fitness looks bleak. There has also been a suggestion that Gujarat want Cameron Green and another player.

Sources have played down suggestions of a direct trade between Pandya and Sharma, with the latter being the most successful captain in IPL history, leading MI to five titles.

Pandya's T20I career got a second wind after leading the Gujarat Titans to IPL success in their maiden season in 2022. In this year's IPL, they finished runners-up after ending second best to Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting final. Hardik is one of the most successful all-rounders in the history of IPL. He has 2309 runs in 123 matches at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 145. With the ball, he has picked up 53 wickets despite not bowling for two full seasons due to an injury.